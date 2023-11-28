US President Joe Biden

The United States of America has committed more than $203 million for HIV response in Zimbabwe between 2023-2024 through the Center for Disease Control and USAID.

Apparently, the The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) will invest $8 million between 2023 & 2024 for Gender Based Violence prevention & response services through provision of medical care, counseling, and justice services.

PEPFAR is the largest commitment by any nation to address a single disease in history, enabled by strong bipartisan support across ten U.S. congresses and four presidential administrations, and through the American people’s generosity.

PEPFAR shows the power of what is possible through compassionate, cost-effective, accountable, and transparent American foreign assistance.

Since PEPFAR’s inception in 2003, the U.S. government has invested over $100 billion in the global HIV/AIDS response, saving over 25 million lives, preventing millions of HIV infections, and supporting several countries to achieve HIV epidemic control, all while significantly strengthening global health and economic security.

The program leverages the power of partnerships across multiple sectors, reaches the populations that are most affected by the HIV/AIDS epidemic with innovative solutions that meet their needs, ensures that every dollar is optimally focused for impact through data-driven policies, and supports partner countries to do the same.

Through investments in HIV/AIDS, PEPFAR has contributed to stronger health systems in countries where it works, including laboratory and supply chain systems, data collection and surveillance systems, and strengthening the health workforce.

