US$ Ban To Stay-SB Moyo

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Sibusiso Moyo, on Wednesday, told BBC World Service Newsday that there is no going back on the banning of the multi-currency regime.

Moyo, who is in the United Kingdom for the Global Conference on Media Freedom currently underway in London, said:

The whole point is for you to understand the whole roadmap from the time we introduced the US dollar and the multiple currencies that depreciated the whole productivity and lowered exports in the country. It is a right of every sovereign nation to have its own currency and it is a more organized way for exporters to have access to foreign currency. In fact, this is a listening Government, what happens is it is going to be painful getting the country out of two decades of going down. We are not looking at making decisions and coming back, but we are looking at improving the future for our people. -State Media