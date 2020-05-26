1. Political Parties (Finance) Act Interdict

The State (Ministry of Justice) filed its Appeal this afternoon against the interdict that was granted to the MDC Alliance by the High court, with regards to the allocation of the funds under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

The appeal will be heard at the Supreme court

The matter is yet to be given a date for a hearing.

2. Case Against the Recalls of our Four Legislators

Two of our recently recalled legislators, Senator Timveos and Hon Khumalo have approached the courts, seeking for an interdict against ZEC and the MDC T (Mwonzora) from replacing them pending finalization of their case challenging their recalls

The matter had been set down for hearing today but it was postponed to Thursday morning at 10.30am

This is because the lawyers for the MDC T (Mwonzora) submitted their opposing papers at the last minute.

Notwithstanding, our MDC Alliance lawyers clearly indicated to the presiding judge that they were more than ready to proceed with the case today.

However it was the presiding judge who decided to defer the matter to Thursday morning so as to have more time to look at the opposing papers from MDC T (Mwonzora)

Accordingly, the matter is expected to proceed on Thursday morning.