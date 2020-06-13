National Patriotic Front (NPF) spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire has confirmed that former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central chairperson Dickson Mafios, who was arrested on Wednesday, has been released without charge.

Mafios, who is also brother to fugitive former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, was arrested together with former Rushinga legislator Wonder Mashange, upon their release from Harare Polytechnic where they were being screened for Covid19.

The two have since switched to NPF, a renegade opposition party of former Zanu PF leaders who were accused of belonging to the G40 cabal which was opposed to Mnangagwa’s ascendancy to the presidency.

“They were released without charge,” Mawarire, who is NPF spokesperson, told the private media yesterday.

Their arrest came hardly a day after Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe had threatened a crackdown on Mafios’ brother Kasukuwere, and several others accused of plotting to oust Mnangagwa.

Previously, Mafios was convicted of border-jumping after he skipped the country during the November 2017 coup that toppled the late long-ruling despot Robert Mugabe and replaced him with Mnangagwa.

Towards the end of Mugabe’s long reign, Mafios once accused Mnangagwa of being corrupt and controlling mining cartels and machete gangs known as MaShurugwi, who were wreaking havoc across the country.

Additional Reporting: Zwnews