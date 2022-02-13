Without any doubt, the craze of crypto is happening all around the globe, and the same is seen in Zimbabwe. As a result, there are a lot of people who want to ride on the hype and invest in cryptocurrencies.

When it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies, you will need an exchange. An exchange is a marketplace where buying/selling of crypto tokens happens. So the question is, what are the best cryptocurrency exchanges in Zimbabwe?

To help you out with this question, I have handpicked some of the best exchanges which are operational in Zimbabwe and have lower trading fees.

So let’s go ahead and check them out:

1. Binance

Binance is one of the most popular crypto exchanges available out there. The platform is designed for experienced crypto traders and investors.

Binance offers relatively lower trading fees compared to most exchanges out there. Along with that, it has a wide selection of cryptocurrencies to trade globally.

With Binance, you will enjoy a wide range of trading features. Along with that, it comes with an impressive selection of market charts and hundreds of cryptocurrencies.

As a trader, you can trade in different trading options like spot market, futures, and options. Plus, it supports several order types. Even if you are interested in NFT, there is an NFT marketplace where you can buy and sell NFTs.

Also, if you are a newbie there is a comprehensive learning platform, so you can learn about crypto and trading. To help you understand the crypto world better, online platforms like The Money Mongers publishes lots of crypto trading educational content.

The platform also supports a wide range of depositing funds methods. As far as the trading fees are concerned, for the spot market, there is a 0.0750% maker and taker fee. Also, the bigger the volume of trades you make, the less fee you have to pay. You can learn more about it on the Binance fee rate page.

2. Kraken

Kraken is also one of the best cryptocurrency exchanges in Zimbabwe. On this platform, you can buy and sell various crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Also, it supports more than 100 different coins to buy, sell and trade with competitive fees.

The exchange also supports spot trading at current market rates and crypto futures. The platform is suitable for both newbie and advanced traders.

Kraken is also highly trustable. As it is one of the largest and oldest crypto exchanges launched back in 2011.

Managing your crypto on Kraken is also pretty easy. It shows you a simple graph that displays your investment allocation and total balance. Also, you will easily be able to review the value of each investment and its % of your portfolio.

Also, you can adjust your portfolio with a tap to buy crypto or sell and review the transactions history for each investment.

Moreover, it helps you with a proper market overview. You will be able to quickly switch between 5 chart time frames, get a concise summary of the project behind each cryptocurrency, and more.

Getting started with Kraken is also pretty easy. Simply create and verify your account and fund your wallet using currencies like EUR, GBP, USD, CAD, AUD, CHF, and JPY. Also, you will easily be able to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies.

3. OkCoin

Next, there is OkCoin. It is known as one of the largest Bitcoin exchanges in the world by volume. More than 16 million Bitcoin transactions happen on the exchange. Plus, it has the lowest transaction fees.

The crypto exchange is based out of Beijing, China, and was launched back in 2013. The crypto exchange operates primarily in China and Asian markets. But they do accept crypto traders from all around the globe. So as a Zimbabwe resident, you wouldn’t have a problem using the platform.

However, unlike other exchanges, OKCoin is not regulated. But it is highly reliable and proven to be a trusted exchange.

Getting started with the exchange is also pretty straightforward. Simply create a free account and go through a quick verification process. Then fund your OKCoin wallet, and you are all set to buy/sell crypto.

Along with that, it offers you a bunch of features. For instance, you can earn rewards by putting your crypto tokens to staking, and DeFi offers and earn high APY.

You can also manage your portfolio through its easy to understand dashboard. Also, if you are a new trader, you can get an education about assets and strategies from OkCoin.

4. Changelly

You can next have a look at Changelly. It is a non-custodial cryptocurrency exchange that lets you buy or sell more than 200 different cryptocurrencies. Changelly is extremely easy to use and highly secure and allows you to trade crypto at a low fee.

The best part of the platform is that it offers an instant, simple and easy way to use crypto exchange service. You can access the service through its website or mobile app or using 3rd party wallets.

The thing about Changelly is that it works as an intermediary between cryptocurrency exchanges and customers. As a result, you will enjoy the best possible BTC exchange rates.

Moreover, with Changelly cryptocurrency exchange, you will be able to buy Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies using a credit card (Visa/ Mastercard), bank transfer, or Apple Pay.

Also, you get to choose offers from the most reputable fiat to crypto providers – Indacoin, Simplex, Moonpay, Banxa, and buy Bitcoin instantly with 60+ currencies at the best rates on the market.

Moreover, there are no hidden or unreasonable charges on Changelly. Instead, there is a 0.25% commission fee for the exchange and the network fee required to send the transaction on a blockchain.

5. eToro

eToro is one of the popular crypto trading platforms available out there. It is known as a market leading social network and contract for difference or CFD brokerage offering stock and crypto trading.

On the platform, you will be able to trade crypto CFDs and buy and sell more than 40 crypto assets. Such as Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and many others.

Along with that, it comes with advanced trading features that any advanced trader would love to use. Also, if you are a newbie trader in the crypto space, eToro will not be too difficult to understand and get started with.

eToro as a platform is also pretty trustable. Since it was one of the first online trading companies that allowed digital currency trading back in 2014.

Moreover, with eToroX, you will enjoy a bunch of other features. For instance, it allows US dollar deposits, margin trading, trading APIs, and fast execution. So if you are a professional trader, these features would come in handy.

When you buy crypto using eToro, you get charged trading fees called spreads. The trading fee differs from one token to another. For instance, BTC has a spread of 0.75% while ETH has 1.90%. You can know more about spreads on the eToro trading fees page.

Final Words:

So those were some of the best cryptocurrency exchanges in Zimbabwe. Now go ahead and check these exchanges out, see what their trading fees are, what coin they are offering, and choose something that meets your requirements. Also, for any other questions, drop a comment below.