In an unusual circumstance, a crocodile is said to have visited a males’ ward at Chiredzi General Hospital today and according to Tell Zim, people are waiting for the Zimbabwe National Parks team.

Tell Zim reports that the crocodile is understood to have followed the waterway from Ward 4 & got to the hospital in Ward 2.

The publication says heavy rains have caused a lot of flooding in the poorly-drained town.

-Content/ Photo- Tell Zim