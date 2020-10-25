By Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo

President E.D, you need Strategic Thinkers around you!

I vividly recall Mugabe’s last two gigantic rallies in 2017 where politicians fell over each other to bootlick the despot. The former ZANU PF youth leader Kudzai Chipanga openly told the gathering that the youths were ready to defend Mugabe.

Few days before the historic coup, Chipanga addressed a press conference and assured the leadership that the youths were prepared to die for Mugabe and they were not going to allow a “creature of the constitution to subvert the very constitution which establishes it”.

When the gory episodes which ended Mugabe’s 37 years rule took place, Chipanga and others were nowhere to be seen only to resurface in the dead of the night on ZBCTV apologizing copiously to Chiwenga and the military hierarchy for his misguided attack on them.

These are the sad results of keeping bootlickers around the presidency whose praise and worship choruses always mislead the leadership. Mugabe’s ouster was gut-wrenching and he, in the twinkling of an eye, became the most ostracized leader with his huge support ebbing into appalling nothingness.

I always warn politicians against see no evil speak no evil people around them. These people will irreparably damage your reputation. Criticism will give you a new perspective thereby giving you the opportunity for improvement.

I was shocked to read Nick Mangwana’s tweet which said President Mnangagwa has managed to grow the economy. Surely Mangwana is an inveterate spinmeister. He further claimed that the availability of electricity, water and ‘decent’ civil servants’ salary are a clear indication Mnangagwa has managed to turn around the economy. This is sad considering it is coming from a respected government official whose ministry is supposed to genuinely and accurately inform the people. The truth is the economy is badly fractured and there is no hope for despondent nation.

The following are some of the issues which I expected the President Mnangagwa to touch on:

1. Turn around strategy ( Business Model)

2. National debt (Foreign and Local debt)

3. Foreign Direct Investment

4. Industrialization

5. Corruption in the public sector

6. Policy clarity

7. Instituional reforms

8. Cutting Expenditure

9. Reducing Foreign missions

10. Privatization

11. Turning Zimbabwe

12. Service delivery

13. Growing Mining and Agriculture sector by at least 10 Billion in the next 5 years

14. Land tenure systems. Addressing the 99-year lease issue and allow farmers to borrow money using the 99-year lease

15. Reshuffling the cabinet. Getting rid of the deadwood

16. Food security

17. Reviewing deals

18. Human Rights obligation

19. Role of private sector. Public and private partnerships for rapid, inclusive and sustainable development

20. Job creation.

21. Redirection of expenditure into the mainstream economy

We are in this mess as a nation because of unrepentant bootlickers. My advice to President Mnangagwa is you need strategic thinkers around you who can give you the honest opinion and tell you the reality on the ground.

Here are critical issues which you need to understand and review:

1. Food security situation on the ground is not looking good. There are many families who have gone for days without food.

2. Service delivery.

3. The current cabinet is too weak, and lacks acumenship

4. Policy inconsistencies

5. Managing perceptions

6. Our image as a nation is not looking good

7. Presidency is not holding any grip or affirmation. You are not being felt on the ground

8. Belarus deals must be reviewed. Zupco buses pose a danger and risk to public safety.

9. Fiscal imbalances

10. Absence of a proper Economic framework- we have no sound development policy

I hope Mr. President you will personally go through this thread.

Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo is the Head of Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking – ZIST, He holds a B.A from Solusi University, MA from University of Lusaka, Zambia, Post qualification in Project Management from University of Zimbabwe, PhD Women’s University in Africa, and B Science in Development studies ( Cand) and he can be contacted at [email protected]

