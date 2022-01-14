Desperate authorities at Lupane State University deployed security guards as examination invigilators this week after lecturers went on strike, reports Newshawks.

The lecturers, who are owed money from last year, have vowed not to return to work until the university pays them.

“The University had agreed to pay us for marking the dissertations of conventional students, but the authorities are now backtracking on that contractual agreement.

“We will not mark the dissertations until the current impasse is resolved,” a member of academic staff told the publication.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwean educators have for years been at loggerheads with the government over salaries and poor working conditions.

Few days ago, members of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe were arrested as they demonstrated demanding better pay.

Teachers have been accusing their employer of favouring those in the security sector.

For years, the Zimbabwean government has been using security forces to descent on critics, hence the need to please them ahead of other civil servants.

