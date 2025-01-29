The University of South Africa (UNISA) has released a statement clarifying that Prophetic Healing Deliverance founder Prophet Walter Magaya does not hold an honorary doctorate or a diploma from the institution.

The university also announced its intention to take legal action against him regarding this matter.

It is reported that in an interview on the program Timeout With Yvonne (released in April 2024), Prophet Magaya revealed that he had been awarded a Doctorate by UNISA.

He also said to have claimed that he received two additional Doctorates from universities in Britain and the United States.

