Waterfalls Police Station Officer-in-charge has been sucked in Prophet Walter Magaya’s fake diploma saga.

The officer in charge signed a copy of the diploma supposedly awarded to Magaya by the University of South Africa (UNISA) as certified copy of the original.

However, UNISA declined ever awarding a diploma or degree to Magaya.

Below is the signed copy making rounds on social media which the police is yet to comment on.