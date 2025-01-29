A Harare businessman (Johan Krugernr) lost US$23 000 to robbers after they blocked his car while he was on his way to deliver the cash to a business partner.

He was driving to Emerald Hill.

In a related matter, Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred on 26/01/25 at business premise along Bristol Road, Workington, Harare.

A shoot-out ensued after a private security company rapid response team arrived at the scene.

The team was overpowered by the suspects resulting in the response team’s vehicle being stolen by the suspects.

Police swiftly tracked the vehicle, leading to its recovery in Rugare, Harare.

Zwnews