A 44-year-old man has been found guilty of 11 sexual offences against children after a 10-day trial at Northampton Crown Court.

Simba Masvaure, from Kingsfold, Bradville, Milton Keynes, was found guilty of sexual assault by penetration, attempted rape and sexual activity with a child. The offences took place over a twelve-year period, in Northampton.

The jury delivered their verdict last Friday (June 11) and Masvaure was remanded in custody for sentencing on Friday, August 13.

The officer who led the investigation, Detective Constable Kirsty Brooks from the Force’s Child Protection Team, said: