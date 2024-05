United Kingdom based lawyer and author of An Elegy of the Easterly, Petina Gappah has retracted defamatory comments she made about fellow lawyer and former Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Fadzayi Mahere.

She made an ‘unreserved apology’ to Mahere for pain and distress she caused her.

Gappah said as a token of remorse, she would like to donate to Mahere’s charity organization of choice.

