Plymouth Argyle Zimbabwe defender Brendan Galloway

English clubs will now release players travelling to red-listed countries during the October international window provided that they are fully vaccinated. This comes after British authorities bowed down to pressure and agreed to release players to red listed countries.

A number of South American and African stars were not released by their clubs for the September international break as they would have had to spend 10 days quarantining in a government-mandated hotel on their return to England.

The exemption will allow players who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus to continue training and playing in matches for their clubs.

The Zimbabwe warriors coach Norman Mapeza named four UK-based players in the squad to face Ghana in the World Cup Qualifiers this month. These are Plymouth Aygle defender Brendan Galloway, AFC Bournemouth fullback Jordan Zemura, Wigan Athletic right-back Tendayi Darikwa and Aston Villa midfielder Marvellous Nakamba.

But there was a risk of missing the stars in the second fixture in Harare due to the travelling restrictions imposed on anyone coming from a red list country.

This comes as good news for Zimbabwe which fielded a weaker side in the World Cup Qualifier opening matches.

The Warriors will travel to West Africa on Saturday, October 9, before hosting the return fixture in Harare on Tuesday, October 12.

soccer 24, zwnews