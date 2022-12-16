IN the wake of water woes that have customarily bedeviled central government, the financially-troubled Harare City Council has raised fears of a typhoid outbreak in the Zimbabwean capital.

The local authority’s Department of Health admitted in its December 14 situational report that the outbreak of typhoid in the city is attributable to the biting water challenges plaguing most city councils nationwide.

Statistics released thus far indicate that Glen Norah high-density suburb has become a typhoid hotspot after 63 suspected cases and nine confirmed cases were reported as of October 17, 2022.

On the other hand, suspected cases have also been reported in Glen View and Budiriro among other townships.

“We have engaged the water department on the water supply issue so that the hotspot areas can be prioritised for now, but due to capacity problems the supply has only slightly improved with some areas getting water two to three days a week,” partly reads the report from the health department.

Harare also expressed fears that a cholera outbreak may hit the city, which was badly affected by the 2008 to 2009 cholera pandemic that claimed more than 4 000 lives and afflicted nearly 100 000 across the country.

“If we are to experience a huge outbreak of cholera, the staff complement that we have currently will not be able to cope. Our nursing capacity is currently at 50%,” the situational report reads.

