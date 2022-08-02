National police authorities have confirmed the death of two people in a road traffic accident involving a Yutong Bus and an Isuzu KB280 vehicle with 15 passengers on board.
“The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident in which two people died while four others were injured when an Isuzu KB280 vehicle with 15 passengers on board side-swiped with a Yutong bus with 23 passengers on board on 31/07/22 at the 54km peg along Gokwe-Siabuwa Road,” said the Zimbabwe Republic Police in a statement.
Meanwhile, the ZRP said, traffic police officials in Umzingwane are investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic accident in which a pedestrian died on the spot after she was hit by an unknown motorist Sunday.
Police say the accident occurred at the 371 km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road.
Zwnews