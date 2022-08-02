A Plumtree-based forex dealer was left counting severe losses- including a Toyota Wish vehicle- after three armed robbers pounced at a residence in the border town yesterday- police authorities have said.
Apart from the jalopy, national police authorities have said, the forex dealer was also robbed of hard cash amounting to 15 000 South African Rands, airtime recharge cards worth ZWL$ 40 000, and US$200.
“Police in Plumtree are investigating a robbery case which occurred on 1/08/22 at a house at Mathendele suburb. A forex dealer lost a Toyota Wish vehicle, ZAR 15 000 cash, airtime recharge cards worth ZWL$ 40 000 as well as US$ 200, a cellphone and personal identity documents, to three suspects armed with unidentified firearms”.