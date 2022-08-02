A Plumtree-based forex dealer was left counting severe losses- including a Toyota Wish vehicle- after three armed robbers pounced at a residence in the border town yesterday- police authorities have said.

Apart from the jalopy, national police authorities have said, the forex dealer was also robbed of hard cash amounting to 15 000 South African Rands, airtime recharge cards worth ZWL$ 40 000, and US$200.