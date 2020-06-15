The late founding MDC President, Morgan Tsvangirai’s young brother, Manasa Tsvangirai has been appointed the national secretary for elections in Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T.

The appointment was announced at a news conference held at the disputed citadel of oppositional politics, Harvest House in central Harare on Monday.

Reinstated MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora who announced Manasa’s appointment also vowed that more parliamentarians aligned to Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance will also be recalled.

“As things stand, nothing stops us from recalling and replacing our members of Parliament,” said Mwonzora.

Manasa who has been politically passive even during the days of his late brother Morgan, becomes the third person from the Tsvangirai family to approve Khupe’s leadership after Vincent and Milicent, both children of the late popular opposition figure.

Recently, the Khupe camp hogged the media limelight after a visit to Tsvangirai’s native Humanikwa Village where they held rituals at the late opposition figure’s grave, asking for spiritual guidance in the legal battles for the control of the main opposition.

Zwnews