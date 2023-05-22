President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba says the late Movement for Democratic Change founder Morgan Tsvangirai begged late former President Robert Mugabe to give Nelson Chamisa even a useless ministry in order to silence him.

Charamba through one of his Twitter accounts Toedza Zvimwe, says Chamisa was a thorn in the flesh of Tsvangirai, hence his plea to have him silenced.

Charamba added that he and Jonathan Moyo complained to Mugabe as they didn’t want to be under Chamisa, but to no avail.

Charamba wrote:

Then came GNU; late Tsvangirai pleaded with President Mugabe kuti kamukomana aka kanondinetsa if you don’t give him a bone.

He said the same naTendai Biti, who was his other headache. VaMugabe heard Tsvangirai and then asked: saka tokaisepi? Tsvangirai: chero kwamada kusina basa.

VaMugabe then said: Computers and ICT are generation-specific in that they are needed by our youths; I will put him there so he plays champion among his age-mates.

That’s how Chamisa was appointed, even though he had no clue. The programme had long taken off.

VaMugabe had another reason: strangely, during negotiations our side had ceded Information and Publicity to MDC-T. I and Jonathan Moyo raised hell, and ended up engaging the President for this ill-thought decision.

MaChinja were not amused. President Mugabe then created ICT ministry whose mandate was drafted by Madame Nhekairo. It was another disaster as several corporates, including telecommunications were ceded to ICT.

Again, we went back to complain, unsuccessfully this time! The late President reasoned that we did not need to fear as Ministry control of telecommunications companies would be minimal given presence of POTRAZ as regulator.

The late President engaged Hewlett Packard, which has just been taken over by the Chinese as LENOVO. Computers were already flowing in.

Prices for SIM cards fell because of competition hotting up in telecomms industry, and in line with global trends.

Chamisa did absolutely nothing besides presiding over the inevitable!!!!!!

Kakagara kachitemesa Tsvangirai musoro; iko naBiti. At some point Tsvangirai wanted Biti fired. Biti was saved by vaMugabe who by then knew Biti was preparing to break away.

Tsvangirai aida kutsvaira Biti kuSpecial Congress yakaitwa Bhuruwayo. Biti mounted a well-funded, donor-driven counter (Americans poured money kwete mbijana) and neutralised Tsvangirai.

Biti would later confide this to President Mugabe in Cape Town where both attended WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM!!!! Tinenge takanyarara not because we do not know!!!!

Zwnews