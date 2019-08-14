Trump Admin speaks against torture & abduction of opposition activists in Zimbabwe

The US Embassy in Zimbabwe has slammed the abductions and torture of civil society and opposition activists which occured on Wednesday morning.

Human rights activist Tatenda Mombeyarara and MDC Youth Chairperson for Mufakose Blessing Kanotunga were abducted after suspected security agents broke into their houses.

The two were tortured before being dumped.

The US Embassy said:

The U.S. government is concerned about renewed reports of abductions and assault of civil society members and opposition party members. Harassment and intimidation have no place in a democratic and pluralistic society. #RespecttheConstitution #humanrights. We will be visiting victims of the latest violence against civil society and opposition activists to hear their stories and document their injuries. We call on the GOZ(Goverment of Zimbabwe) to condemn these attacks and hold those responsible to account.

