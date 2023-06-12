A 42-year-old Crowhill man is nursing injuries at a local hospital after he was stoned for dating a married woman.

Security guard, Night Zhanelo, sustained serious head injuries after being stoned by an unidentified man for caressing a married woman along Crowhill Road.

Narrating his ordeal to H-Metro in Ward B9 at Parirenyatwa Hospital, Zhanelo denied dating the woman, saying her husband was quick to suspect them.

“I have regained consciousness after being stoned for the wrong reasons,” said Zhanelo.

“I was walking along the road when I saw the woman looking very sad. I approached her to enquire what was troubling her since we were walking in the same direction.

“She told me that she was facing problems with her husband. I only consoled her and told her to seek counselling or find a way to solve her marital problems.

“Tichifamba kudaro ndakuzongonzwa murume wake asvika zvikanzi ndiye murume wawanga uchimhanyira ka uyu.

“Ndakatemwa nezidombo mumusoro nzeve ikatsemuka zvese nemusoro.

“I fell down only to regain consciousness in hospital the following morning,” said Zhanelo.

One resident told H-Metro that Zhanelo had been sexually abusing some married women promising them jobs.

“Zhanelo has been bedding several women promising them employment since he works as a guard at one prominent person’s plot.

“On the day in question, the husband of the particular woman was tipped off and the two were spotted caressing each other.

“He is lucky to be alive. Anozvinyanya apa mudzimai wake anoshanda mumba asi achivimbisa madzimai evamwe mabasa akanaka,” said the resident.

state media