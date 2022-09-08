Police detectives from MFFU Bindura have arrested Frighton Moyo (42), Tafadzwa Mutsongabere (30) and Munyaradzi Maherani (40) in connection with illegal possession of 41 kgs of copper wires.

The suspects were intercepted at Chinhamhora turn off, along Bindura Denda Road while carrying the loot in a Honda Fit vehicle.

In an unrelated matter, on 06 September 2022, ZRP Figtree arrested Khulekani Nyoni (19) in connection with a case of stocktheft in which he was seen by a member of the community driving ten stolen heads of cattle along Gwayi River, Solusi area on 05/09/22.

His accomplice, identified as Mphathi Ndonga is on the run.

Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews