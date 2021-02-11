The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the arrest of Austin Runozivei (38), Langton Tatenda (24), Bhero David (52) and Itai Langton and the recovery of 26 x 90 kgs of dagga in a Nissan Caravan in Chisumbanje on 10/02/21.

Police made an ambush along the road near Rimbi Business Centre where they arrested the suspects and recovered the dagga.

In another case, the ZRP has warned that members of the public must not leave their valuables in unattended vehicles.

This follows a case of theft from a motor vehicle which occurred on 05/02/21 at Fortwell wholesalers, Bulawayo, where a man (21) parked his Blue Honda fit vehicle and went into a barber shop.

Upon return, he discovered that unknown suspects had broken into his vehicle and stole valuables.

Police investigations led to the arrest of four wanted persons in connection with the offence and several other cases plus recovery of drugs which include bronclear bottles, anawar tablets, generic pharm testoviron depots, holistic thistles and many others.

-Zwnews