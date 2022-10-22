The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Marlborough acted on a tip-off and arrested Norman Chingonzo (30), Tichaona Banda (31), and Kudzai Gumbo (24) for possessing a firearm without a license in Mt Hampden.

One of the suspects had left the black pellet gun at a tuckshop as collateral after borrowing four bottles of soft drinks.

Police have since recovered the firearm.

On another case, police in Bulawayo has arrested Mehluli Nhliziyo (22) in connection with a case of theft of a motor vehicle which occurred at Corner 13th Avenue and G Silundika Street on 20/10/22 at around 2130 hours.

The complainant parked his silver Mazda Altenza vehicle while proceeding to a nearby bar leaving a friend in the car with the keys on the ignition port.

The suspect duped the complainant’s friend, who was in the car, that she was being called by the complainant before he jumped into the vehicle and drove off.

The suspect stopped after he rammed into a stationary Nissan Sylphy Bluebird vehicle leading to his arrest.

Zwnews