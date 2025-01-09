By Stanley Kwenda

To me Lew Machipisa wasn’t just a workmate at the BBC World Service. He was a friend and a brother too.

In October 2013, I arrived at the New Broadcasting House, the BBC headquarters in central London, from Harare to join BBC Focus Africa programme as a producer.

Anyone who has worked at a big institution like the BBC will tell you, it takes time to learn the law of the land and navigate things.

Coming from Harare, a lot of things were new and very strange to me. He took me under his wing. Taught me how to be a BBC type.

From basic computer systems, to the art of producing news stories the BBC way. His influence in those first days in London wasn’t limited to our professional relationship.

He was a social teacher. He taught me how to do London, a city that many will tell you is not easy to navigate, understand and let alone live in. I have to admit, the London lights were too bright for me.

With him by my side it all became easy. I mastered the London game. We both lived in south London and took the same train home after work to Bromley and him to Orpington. But not before a stop at the top deck bar at Victoria Station for one or two which in all honesty always became three or four sometimes depending on the state of the pocket five or six.

On Fridays or pay days after our shift, all roads led to the BBC Club to get our share of the office gossip before proceeding to Sanganayi Bar at the Zimbabwe Embassy for cut price beer. Yes, there you get a beer for a pound.

I used to call him the Sheriff of London. He just loved life. We got very close when I moved to London but before my move to these shores, Bla Lew had served as an inspiration for my own journalism career and those of others too. I was introduced to him in the early 2000s in Harare by Brian Hungwe.

That time he was working as a Correspondent for IPS News in Harare and later the BBC World Service. Recognising my zeal for the craft , he always used to say to me journalism doesn’t make you rich but it’s better than working. He never considered it a job and did it effortlessly. It was something he would just enjoyed.

One of the finest journalists of our time and surely to come out of Zimbabwe. It was no surprise he ended up at the BBC in London. I am glad I drank from his cup of professional and social wisdom and followed his footsteps.

First by becoming an IPS News Correspondent in Zimbabwe and later follow his foot steps to the BBC in London. The last few years since his departure from the BBC weren’t easy. He struggled with a few health issues but even in the face of those adversities Machipisa always turned up for those he cared for.

Our last proper meeting was at the last Conrad Mwanza Snr’s Zimbabwe Achievers awards event in London where we were both honoured for our service to journalism. Even with those struggles he turned up and as usual put up a good show.

I wish I had pushed you more. I know you tried hard to turnaround the sheep but God has done his will.

It’s even sadder because I never thought that pre-New Year chat was to be our last.

You will be remembered for the impression you’ve left on everyone you’ve met. For those that have become who they are through your mentorship. For those you’ve inspired.

From the many colleagues you worked with, to those who listened to your reports and many others around the world both ordinary and famous. You were a man of the people.

To those who knew him, I am sorry we’ve lost a good man. Rest in peace Baba Dudu, Dumi and Chiko. Rest in peace General Machapson, Chimurenga, Cde Lew Farakhan, Ziruvi.

I will miss you my brother.

