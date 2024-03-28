Tragedy Strikes as Bus Plunges Off Bridge in Limpopo, Killing 45 ZCC Church Mmembers

SOUTH AFRICA: A devastating bus accident on the R518 in Limpopo’s Waterberg district has led to a significant loss of life, with reports suggesting that at least 45 individuals have perished, leaving one survivor critically injured. The incident occurred near Mamatlakala, prompting a swift response from South Africa’s Department of Transport.

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Dozens of Lives in Limpopo, Leaving One Sole Survivor

According to official statements from the Department of Transport in Limpopo, 45 fatalities have been confirmed in the aftermath of a bus crash in Mokopane. The victims, reportedly pilgrims en route from Botswana to Moria for an Easter conference, were tragically involved in the accident.

The sole survivor of the ordeal is an eight-year-old girl, who has been airlifted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Transport authorities are working tirelessly to assess the situation, though immediate details remain scarce.

Unverified accounts suggest that the bus, purportedly originating from Botswana, veered off the Mmamatlakala bridge, leading to a fiery crash. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting an outpouring of grief and solidarity.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga visited the crash site to express her condolences and assess the extent of the tragedy. Describing the harrowing scene, she recounted how the bus, towing a trailer, plunged into the river below, resulting in the loss of numerous lives.

The victims, hailing from Gaborone, Botswana, had been traveling to Moria, underscoring the profound impact of the accident on both local and international communities. As investigations into the incident unfold, authorities are focused on providing support to the affected families and ensuring the survivor receives the necessary medical care.

The devastating crash serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks of travel and the importance of stringent safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.