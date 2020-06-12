EMPOWERBANK board chair and former Interfin Bank Limited managing director Raymond Njanike has died.

He was 52.

The charismatic banker passed on Wednesday evening after succumbing to cancer.

Family sources confirmed the death and revealed that he was under treatment for the past year.

“It is correct that he passed on due to cancer and he has been undergoing treatment since 2019,its a great loss to the family, banking and business community,”said a close family member who refused to be identified.

Apart from chairing the Empowerbank board,Njanike was also an astute businessman and farmer.

His investment vehicle,Twinstock , ventured in large scale poultry production in Goromonzi.

His decorated banking career saw him at the helm of Interfin Bank for almost seven years. He was with the institution for 10 years where rose through the ranks from head of treasury.

In 2003 he joined Trust Holdings Limited as the managing director for Trust Discount House Limited and in 2004 he was appointed divisional director for Trust Bank Corporation treasury, a post he held until he left to join Interfin in August 2005.

He is survived by his wife Abigirl and three children.

Mourners are gathered at the family plot in Goromonzi and funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Zim Morning Post