A dispute between two senior neurologists has reached the courtroom, with Dr. Lennon Gwaunza casting doubt on the credentials of Dr. Andrew Matarutse, accusing him of masquerading as a specialist physician. Dr. Matarutse, who operates a surgery in Milton Park and supervises doctors at Parirenyatwa Hospital, faces allegations from Dr. Gwaunza that he has never undergone training in neurology.

The case, which includes claims of cyberbullying and harassment, is currently being heard by Harare magistrate Apolonia Marutya. Dr. Gwaunza, who was granted US$100 bail, has been ordered not to circulate any information related to Dr. Matarutse or his qualifications. The next court appearance for routine remand is scheduled for January 22.

The charges against Dr. Gwaunza stem from an email he allegedly sent to the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe (MDPCZ) on February 13, 2020. In the email, Dr. Gwaunza reportedly announced his resignation from a volunteering role at Parirenyatwa Hospital, asserting that Dr. Matarutse and himself were not clinically trained neurologists. The email also suggested that Dr. Matarutse had never been to a neurology training center.

The State alleges that Dr. Gwaunza intended to humiliate and cause emotional distress to Dr. Matarutse by disseminating the information to MDPCZ administrators and other recipients. Despite previous warnings to cease circulating such rumors, the State contends that Dr. Gwaunza persisted with a criminal intent to harass Dr. Matarutse and hinder his practice in clinical neurology at his Milton Park surgery. The email branded Dr. Matarutse as a fraud, questioning his credibility as a specialist physician in clinical neurology.