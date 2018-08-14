Zim businessman(35) sets new wine auction record in South Africa

SOUTH AFRICA: A 35-year-old Zimbabwean born businessman has made history after auctioning a box of six wines for R16 000. This number has never been reached before in the neighbouring country where winemaker Tongai Joseph Dhafana who is also a qualified wine judge is making headlines selling under his own brand name, Mosi Wines.

Talking to Daily News he said:

“I am elated to let you know that I broke the record this past weekend. I auctioned a vertical box of Mosi wines at Solo Studios Intimate-Art Encounters event which was held in Riebeek Kasteel on Saturday August 1. The box went under the hammer for a whopping R16 000. This marks the first-ever box of SA wine to get that price money. 50 percent of the proceeds is going to charity,” he said.

Dhafana who hails from Chirumhanzu crossed the Limpopo in 2009 to work as a gardener in Mzansi before venturing into wine business.