The Zimbabwe Republic Police ZRP has confirmed a sad development in which a 1 year old baby boy drowned in a water logged rubbish pit in Epworth, east of Harare.

“The ZRP reports a sad incident in which a baby boy (1 year 4 months) drowned in a water logged rubbish pit on 18/12/24 at a house near Corner Store, Overspill, Epworth, Harare,” said ZRP in an X handle post.

The police said the incident happened while the toddler’s mother was doing household chores:

“The incident occurred when the victim was playing outside the house while the mother was doing household chores.”

Cases of children drowning have become cause for concern especially during the rain season.

