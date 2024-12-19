President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is today expected to launch the new Land Tenure Implementation programme, aimed at consolidating the gains of the land reform programme.

Mnangagwa announced this while addressing the ZANU PF Politburo meeting in Harare yesterday.

“Tomorrow, I will be launching the new Land Tenure Implementation Programme as we consolidate the gains of land reform,” he said.

He added that the programme will help enhance land ownership in the country.

“The Programme is envisaged to bolster the land ownership model, and enhance access to financing, as well as to encourage production and productivity,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa took a swipe at party members who are taking internal issues to social media, saying this should not be tolerated.

“At this stage of our political development and with the maturity of our revolutionary Party, it is disheartening to note the unbecoming levels of mud-slinging and other counter-revolutionary tendencies, including the broadcasting of Party issues on social media platforms.

“These acts continue to cause discord and confusion among the membership base. No one must put our Party into disrepute. This is unacceptable. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated and must stop. Vari kuzviita cherai chikomba.

“Every member of the Party must adhere to the provisions of our Party Constitution, founding principles, and procedural integrity, including wide consultation and formal ratification of issues that affect the Party.

“Prudence must be exercised in the execution of our duties and rights as members, through the use of appropriate principal organs and structures of the Party. ZANU PF musangano unegwara, uye nematare,” he said.

Zwnews