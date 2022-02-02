A top Zimbabwean medical doctor, Tapiwanashe Bwakura, considered a “gentle giant in the field of medicine” has died.

Dr Bwakura died on Sunday morning (January 30) in South Africa where he was being treated for cancer.

He was a renowned physician and teacher in the field of medicine for several years.Dr Bwakura served as acting CEO of Sally Mugabe Central Hospital (formerly Harare Hospital) and as secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZIMA).

The specialist physician also held a position in the National Physicians Association of Zimbabwe (NAPAZ) and was a member of the College of Surgeons of East, Central, & Southern Africa (COSECSA).

He was a foundational pillar at UZ Medical School where he trained numerous generations of medical students, residents and fellows.

Apart from training students, Dr Bwakura also cared for thousands of patients at his private surgery.

herald