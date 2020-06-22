Three police officers and one soldier reportedly perished in a tragic car accident which occurred yesterday in Shamva after a speeding Toyota vehicle they were travelling in veered of the road before it overturned killing them on the spot.

Reports say six people were also seriously injured in the accident.

Police authorities confirmed that the accident occurred at the106 kilometre peg along Harare-Shamva-Madziwa Road at around 4pm yesterday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that six people who were injured have since been admitted at Shamva and Bindura Hospitals.

Nyathi expressed grief over the four deaths and said names of the accident victims will only be announced after their next of kin would have been advised.

