Thokozile Mathuthu to be buried at Heroes Acre, Says ED

HARARE: The late former Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province, Thokozile Mathuthu has been declared a national heroine and will be buried at the National Heroes Acre at a date to be announced.

Mathuthu died aged 50 on Monday morning in Harare following a battle with cancer.

She once worked as Deputy Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services in Mugabe’s government.

Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga visited the Mathuthu family home this evening where he announced the decision to confer her with the heroine status.

She leaves behind a husband and four children.

Mathuthu was in Zanu PF politburo and Central Committee.