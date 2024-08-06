Former ZANU PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has warned President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa (ED) that the arrogance he is exhibiting will not end well for him.

Kasukuwere says President Mnangagwa is setting the country on a dangerous path.

“ED is setting the country on a very dangerous trajectory.

“The arrogance being displayed by this regime is beyond belief and idiotic. KumaGumo KuneNyaya.

Kasukuwere was reacting to a statement by veteran investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who warned that Mnangagwa will face a real liberation struggle that will end up destabilising the Southern African region if he tries to stay in power beyond his term limit.

“crookED Emmerson is fooling himself if he thinks he will have a third term or an extended term.

“He will face a real liberation struggle that will end up destabilising the Southern African region if he tries this foolish move!

“I hope SADC will be able to live with the catastrophic consequences of this tyrant’s insatiable appetite for corrupt rule.

“There are many young boys that we have had to restrain who are ready to fight to regain their dignity. Let him try it!”

Zwnews