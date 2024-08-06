Zimbabwe and Zambia have cut electricity generation at Kariba Dam to save water, causing prolonged loadshedding in both countries.

Latest update on Kariba water levels shows that more water is going out than coming in, leaving less water to generate power.

As of July 29, 2024, the lake’s water level stands at 477.04 meters, marking a significant drop from 479.69 meters on the same date in 2023.

This decline corresponds to a reduction in usable storage capacity, which has decreased from 29.56% to just 10.63% over the past year.

Designed to operate effectively between 475.50 meters and 488.50 meters, with an additional 0.70 meters reserved as freeboard, Kariba Lake is a critical resource for generating hydropower in the region.

The ongoing drop in water levels threatens the lake’s ability to maintain optimal hydropower generation, posing risks for energy supplies.

The reduced inflow has compounded concerns about the lake’s future operational stability and the broader implications for energy security. If the trend continues, it may necessitate adjustments in power generation strategies and increased efforts to address water management and conservation issues in the region.

Zwnews