This chap who among other names answers to Innocent, was among the devils in Mnangagwa's Ferret Force that kidnapped Tawanda Muchehiwa; nephew to @Mathuthu, @zimlive editor. The chap works at the Ferret Force's NGO desk. Watch out for him!#ZimbabweanLivesMatter #FreeZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/yj1JeDmAmJ — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) August 27, 2020