IMAGES OF AN ALLEGED MEMBER OF THE “FERRET ABDUCTION TEAM LEAKED ONLINE”. This man who among other names answers to Innocent, was among the devils in Mnangagwa’s Ferret Force that kidnapped Tawanda Muchehiwa, The man works at the Ferret Force’s NGO desk. Watch out for him!

Ferret cars linked to Mathuthu kidnappings in Byo