Zimbabwe recorded one death and 34 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, as third wave continues to take toll.

The cumulative national death toll has reached 4 698, with a 96% recovery rate.

Meanwhile, the government has extended lockdown measures by a further two weeks.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, Minister of Information, Monica Mutsvangwa said the extension is to allow the country to boost vaccination progress made.

Zwnews