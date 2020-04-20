A former Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officer has literally thrown himself in hot soup after he was on Sunday nabbed by police details from Mbare for allegedly stealing from a motor vehicle on Independence Day.

In an update on the policing unit’s official micro-blogging Twitter handle, the ZRP said following the arrest, the complainant managed to identify the stolen property which included a satchel and cash amounting to US$385 and ZWL$3 481.

“ZRP Mbare has arrested an ex police officer, Kudakwashe Karenga (32) in connection with a case of Theft from a Motor Vehicle which occurred on 18/4/20 in (Harare),” police authorities said on Twitter.

“The police received a tip off that the accused was seen committing the offence and investigations led to his arrest and recovery of a satchel, US$385, 00 and ZWL 3 481, 00. The stolen property was positively identified by the complainant,” said the ZRP.

Perrenially, former cops have been blamed for masterminding criminal acts due to their appraisal of crime and policing loopholes bedevilling Zimbabwe’s debatably porous and apparently corruption-ridden police force.

During the tenure of the late deposed Zimbabwean despot Robert Mugabe who was ousted in November 2017, the ZRP hogged the limelight for corrupt tendencies involving poorly remunerated police officers who were markedly affected by deteriorating economic conditions in the southern African nation.

Zwnews