The inhabitants of Siyaphambili Village in Filabusi were last week left counting losses after a group of eight robbers dressed in police and military uniforms- descended on their community where they embarked on a robbing spree in which they stole money, property and a motor vehicle.

Of the eight suspected criminals police authorities said three were clad in police uniforms, three in military regalia while the other two robbers were dressed in civilian clothing when they besieged the tiny rural community in Matabeleland South province last Tuesday night.

In his confirmation of the criminal incident, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the gang reportedly fled with a vehicle that was later recovered after the masquerades dumped it.

“I can confirm that we recorded a robbery case which occurred in Siyaphambili Village in Filabusi,” said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.

“The eight suspects went to three homesteads under the pretext of being members of the security forces. Three of them were in police uniform, another three were in army regalia while two were in civilian attire, he said.

Added Asst Comm Nyathi:

“They went to the first homestead where they took a vehicle which was later recovered after they dumped it in Mbalabala. They went to the second homestead where they stole R70 and proceeded to a third homestead where they stole US$700, R600, $200 and a solar battery before fleeing the scene”.

He also said investigations aimed at locating the eight-member criminal cartel were underway while urging members of the public with information that could lead to their arrest to notify the police.

The national police publicist also implored on members of the public to be on the look out for ordinary Zimbabweans masquerading police officers.

state media

Additional Reportage: Zwnews