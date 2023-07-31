A NORTON woman lost her Mercedes Benz on Saturday to robbers while enjoying refreshments at a Whitehouse bar.

Pauline Chiriya, 36, of Ngoni suburb parked her Mercedes Benz C180 Compresser (AFA 9273) at Madhadha Bar.

She then went on to have some refreshments with her friends.

After some hours, at around 2130hrs, Pauline came to where she had parked the vehicle and found out that it had been stolen.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case, saying investigations have since begun.

“A Norton woman lost her vehicle to robbers at Whitehouse on Saturday night.

“The matter was referred to police Vehicle Theft Squad for investigation,” said Insp Chakanza.