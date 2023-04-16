The Gold Mafia issue has become the prime topic and I think Gvt should come out with a statement on its position.

There have been many accounts flying around. This has created more confusion and cemented the perception that there are more shady deals occurring.

First, there were stories about sanctions-busting; then RBZ said gold isn’t under sanctions and now we hear that it was all an intelligence operation, yet some accounts were reportedly frozen.

Clearly, there is a need for a statement from Gvt stating which is which.

This is why I also stated that authorities should have waited for the completion of the documentary before giving statements to avoid a scenario like this one.

Now we have a sea of narratives opposing each other and some lacking the slightest iota of sense they are simply dubious!