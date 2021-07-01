The government of Eswatini has called for calm, end to destruction of property, sayings the grievances being raised by protesters are being attended to.

Eswatini acting Prime Minister, Themba Masuku says there are agents who are trying to push their agenda, causing confusion in the country.

He urged the public and the media desist from sharing unverified information.

Masuku confirmed deploying the army to manage the situation and maintain peace, but refuted the claims that some protesters were shot.

However, there has been videos going rounds showing soldiers dragging people from homes and assaulting them.

-Zwnews