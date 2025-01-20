File image for illustration (Zimlive)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched investigations after three bodies were found in bushy areas on seperate occasions.

Police in Guyu are investigating a case of murder in which Gladys Ndlovu (36) was found dead with multiple injuries all over the body at a bushy area at Lothe Village on 18/01/25.

In other news, police in Gwanda are investigating a case of murder in which Admire Tshuma died on the way to the hospital after being found with a deep cut on the forehead in the bush at Gobatema area, Guyu on 17/01/24.

In yet other news, police in Goromonzi are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which the body of the victim, Lackius Murimi (40) was found floating in Shapiro Dam, Leicester Farm, Goromonzi on 16/01/25.

The police is therefore inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews