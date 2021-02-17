The name MDC Alliance is ours. We are going to stop those who are using the name.

We have a legal position which says MDC Alliance is our name. Anyone who is using it is misguided.

We have started the process to stop them from using the name and I cannot tell you our strategies. They must come up with a name of their own.

The fact that we are here at Harvest House (Morgan Tsvangirai House) means that we are the original MDC, everything that belonged to Tsvangirai is ours, this is our party, councillors and MPs are ours.

We inherited everything that belongs to Tsvangirai.