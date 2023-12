The Registrar of Deeds Absolom Magwere has said unequivocally that Number 184 Rolf Valley Township belongs to Zimbabwe’s first Minister of Education, . He also says in no uncertain terms that the deed held by Jonah Ngome who sold Dr Mutumbuka’s US$600 000 is fake and an imitation of Dr Mutumbuka’s deed. He also concedes that the changes to Dr Mutumbuka’s deed so that it reads Jonah Ngome was done by fraudsters using computer database at the Deeds Office.