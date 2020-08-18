Ex-Highlanders striker Prince Dube, better known as Gaddafi in soccer circles, has expressed gratitude to his former paymasters as he now begins a new life in the Tanzanian premiership.

Gaddafi arrived in the East African country on Saturday where he joins former teammate Bruce Kangwa and the then FC Platinum player Never Tigere.

“Bosso Family I can’t thank you enough for everything you have done for me in all these past years,” the 22-year old Young Warriors captain said Monday in comments posted on his Twitter handle.

“Thank you for everything the love ,support, appreciation everything nje you did for me. Ngiyazehlisa kini lonke ‘ NGITHI NYABONGA @HighlanderBosso,” he wrote.

Dube, who was voted the 2019 soccer star of the year runner-up agreed terms with Azam following a deal that was brokered by his manager Gibson Mahachi.

He put his signature to a straight two-year contract with the East African giants.

Zwnews