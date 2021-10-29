Norton independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has demanded the release of 40 war veterans who are in detention after being arrested for staging a protest.

Mliswa says it is worrying that people who fought for the country’s liberation are being mistreated.

Release the war veterans. They fought to liberate this country.

“Let them continue by standing & pushing for their welfare and that of the people as long as there is no violence.

“Very sad that at their age you have them handcuffed. Where can they run to at that age? Very pathetic.”

“It’s now clear that the War Vets have been targeted and that is just an abuse of office. This is when institutions must be seen to represent people.

“There is need for a Comissoner General of Police who has the stamina to tell the President that this decision isn’t right,” he adds.

The war veterans were arrested for protesting demanding better pensions and welfare.

Zwnews