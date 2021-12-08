Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says ex police detective Joseph Nemaise should be re-employed into the police force for he was one of the best officers.

This follows how Nemaise shot and killed 3 armed robbers who had held his family hostage during a robbery.

Meanwhile, it came to light that among the killed 3 robbers he shot dead, 2 were soldiers.

And Mliswa says, Nemaise could hunt down criminals during his time in the security sector, but was fired from the force during the coup.

“He would hunt down the rogue elements & was removed for that. He was serious about his job.

“Nemaise should return to work by public demand. When the change of guard happened in 2017 they were a lot of reshuffles in the security sector.

“Some experts were removed & gossipers got in,” he says.

Mliswa says that security is not about gossip and rumours, it’s about facts, adding that people like Nemaise are security experts and should be the ones leading in the security sector.

“These are people who understand the field and provide the roadmap to deal with security issues.

“All those charges against him are fictitious. Today we have amateur people in the security sector, people who secure their jobs not by being good but through conspiracies & gossip,” he adds.

Mliswa says Mugabe stayed long in power because he retained real security experts& not conspiracy theorists.

