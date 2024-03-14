Telecommunications pioneer Chemist Siziba accorded hero status

The late Chemist Siziba, a Zimbabwean businessman who was part of local pioneers of mobile phone technology with the likes of Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa and others has been accorded hero status.

Siziba (77) died of kidney failure on 9 March 2024 at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

Apparently, the ruling party ZANU PF gave him the hero status citing his contribution to the country’s development.

Zwnews